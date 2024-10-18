Open Menu

President Vladimir Putin Says Will Not Attend G20 Summit In Brazil

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 09:48 PM

President Vladimir Putin says will not attend G20 summit in Brazil

President Vladimir Putin said Friday that he would not attend the G20 summit in Brazil in November because his arrival would "wreck" the conference

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) President Vladimir Putin said Friday that he would not attend the G20 summit in Brazil in November because his arrival would "wreck" the conference.

He insisted that an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for his arrest was not a factor, saying "that rulings of this type can be got around very easily".

Asked by a journalist in Moscow ahead of a BRICS summit in Russia, the president confirmed he would not attend the G20 summit.

"So what, I would go there specially in order to disrupt the normal work of this forum?" Putin said, adding that if he arrived, "the conversations would only be about this".

"We would basically wreck the work of the G20, why?" Putin said.

"We are adults so we will find someone in Russia who will worthily present the interests of our country in Brazil," he added.

The ICC issued a warrant for Putin's arrest last year over the alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children after Moscow launched its offensive in 2022.

But Putin dismissed the risk of his arrest if he went to Brazil.

Russia and Brazil have "very warm, good relations", he said.

"Therefore when it comes down to it, it's enough to write an intergovernmental agreement and nobody is placed in a difficult position".

Putin went to Mongolia in September without any problem despite the country being a member of the ICC and obliged to detain those sought by the court.

However, he did skip a meeting of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) group in South Africa.

Related Topics

India ICC Moscow Russia China Vladimir Putin Brazil South Africa Mongolia September November Criminals Agreement Court

Recent Stories

PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: A ..

PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari

11 minutes ago
 Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting

Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting

12 minutes ago
 Wheat sowing in rain fed areas must be completed t ..

Wheat sowing in rain fed areas must be completed till Nov 15

12 minutes ago
 Sinwar's killing boosts Netanyahu but still no sig ..

Sinwar's killing boosts Netanyahu but still no sign of war ending

12 minutes ago
 CM congratulates Pakistan team on winning test aga ..

CM congratulates Pakistan team on winning test against England

12 minutes ago
 BAJK earns record Rs. 1.414 billion profit during ..

BAJK earns record Rs. 1.414 billion profit during 9 months

28 minutes ago
Senator claims to have all require numbers for con ..

Senator claims to have all require numbers for constitutional amendment

2 minutes ago
 Italian PM says 'unacceptable' to target UN peacek ..

Italian PM says 'unacceptable' to target UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

2 minutes ago
 Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Al ..

Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania

2 minutes ago
 'The killings continue': Sinwar death brings no re ..

'The killings continue': Sinwar death brings no respite for Gazans

2 minutes ago
 'Timebomb' ship highlights hazard of dangerous car ..

'Timebomb' ship highlights hazard of dangerous cargoes

2 minutes ago
 SC constitutes seven benches for next week

SC constitutes seven benches for next week

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World