Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :President Vladimir Putin's nominee for prime minister told lawmakers Thursday that the government needs to work harder so that Russians feel real improvements in their lives.

"As the president has stressed several times, people should already now be feeling real changes for the better, so far this is happening far from everywhere," Mikhail Mishustin, currently the head of Russia's tax service, told lawmakers who must approve his candidacy.

"The government will need to carry out a huge amount of work."