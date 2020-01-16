UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Vladimir Putin's Nominee Says Russians Must 'feel Real Changes For The Better'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:24 PM

President Vladimir Putin's nominee says Russians must 'feel real changes for the better'

President Vladimir Putin's nominee for prime minister told lawmakers Thursday that the government needs to work harder so that Russians feel real improvements in their lives

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :President Vladimir Putin's nominee for prime minister told lawmakers Thursday that the government needs to work harder so that Russians feel real improvements in their lives.

"As the president has stressed several times, people should already now be feeling real changes for the better, so far this is happening far from everywhere," Mikhail Mishustin, currently the head of Russia's tax service, told lawmakers who must approve his candidacy.

"The government will need to carry out a huge amount of work."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin From Government

Recent Stories

COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Khan, discusses nat ..

5 minutes ago

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) survey beg ..

1 minute ago

Record 45 mn people need urgent food aid in southe ..

2 minutes ago

Train, bus booking facilities to be available for ..

2 minutes ago

KP E&SED-DFID announces results of District Perfor ..

2 minutes ago

Constitution Amendments Could Be Adopted Until End ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.