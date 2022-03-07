UrduPoint.com

President Xi Expresses Condolences Over Peshawar Terrorist Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday expressed deep condolences over loss of precious lives in a terrorist attack in Peshawar

BEIJING, Mar 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday expressed deep condolences over loss of precious lives in a terrorist attack in Peshawar.

In a message of condolences sent to President Dr. Arif Alvi, he strongly condemned the attack.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi expressed deep condolences to the victims and extended sincere sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families.

China strongly condemns the terrorist attack and firmly supports efforts made by the Pakistani government and people to fight terrorism, maintain stability in the country and protect the people's safety, Xi said.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolence to Prime Minister Imran Khan over the attack.

