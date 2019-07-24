President Xi Jinping calls for promoting volunteer spirit

President Xi Jinping has called for promoting the volunteer spirit of dedication, friendship, mutual help and progress

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter sent to the second congress of the China Volunteer Service Federation.