President Xi Jinping Calls For Promoting Volunteer Spirit
Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:53 PM
Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :President Xi Jinping has called for promoting the volunteer spirit of dedication, friendship, mutual help and progress.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter sent to the second congress of the China Volunteer Service Federation.