President Xi Meets Delegates Attending Understanding China Conference

Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:06 PM

President Xi meets delegates attending Understanding China Conference

Chinese President Xi Jinping met here Friday with foreign delegates attending the Understanding China Conference

BEIJING, XINHUA/(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping met here Friday with foreign delegates attending the Understanding China Conference.

During the meeting, Xi expressed hope that the delegates could "truly understand China" by further enhancing exchanges with China.

The fourth Understanding China Conference, to be held from Oct. 25 to 27 in southern city of Guangzhou, will gather more than 30 global politicians, strategists, scholars and entrepreneurs.

