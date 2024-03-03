President Xi, Premier Li congratulate newly-elected PM Shehbaz Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang on Sunday congratulated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

President Xi Jinping expressed the confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistan's new government, and under the united efforts of all sectors of Pakistan, Pakistan would be able to make new and greater achievements in the cause of national development and progress, according to the state-run news agency Xinhua.

He stressed that China and Pakistan should continue their traditional friendship, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, jointly build an upgraded version of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, continue to deepen their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, and create more well-being for the two peoples.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang of the State Council also sent a congratulatory message to the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the prime minister for the second time after bagging 201 votes in the National Assembly.

