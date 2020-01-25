UrduPoint.com
President Xi Says China Can 'win The Battle' Against Virus Epidemic

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 07:20 PM

President Xi says China can 'win the battle' against virus epidemic

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :China can "win the battle" against the virus epidemic that has infected over 1,200 people across the country, President Xi Jinping said Saturday, in his second public comments on the crisis.

"As long as we have steadfast confidence, work together, scientific prevention and cures, and precise policies, we will definitely be able to win the battle," President Xi told a meeting of the elite Politburo Standing Committee, according to official news agency Xinhua.

