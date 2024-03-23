Open Menu

President Xi Sends Condolences To Russian President Over Terror Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message of condolence to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday over the serious terrorist attack on a Moscow concert hall.

In his message, Xi said he was shocked to learn of the serious terrorist attack, which caused heavy casualties.

He expressed deep condolences for the deceased on behalf of the Chinese government and people, and offered sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.

China opposes all forms of terrorism, strongly condemns terrorist attacks and firmly supports the Russian government's efforts to safeguard its national security and stability, the Chinese president stressed.

