President Xi Special Envoy to visit Maldives, Sri Lanka

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) At the invitation of Maldivian President-elect Mohamed Muizzu, Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Envoy and State Councilor Shen Yiqin will visit the Maldives from November 15 to 18 and attend the inauguration ceremony of the new president on November 17, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced Monday.

Shen will also visit Sri Lanka from November 18 to 21 at the invitation of the government of Sri Lanka, she added at her regular briefing.