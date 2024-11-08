Open Menu

President Xi To Attend APEC Meeting, G20 Summit, Visit Peru, Brazil

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM

President Xi to attend APEC meeting, G20 Summit, visit Peru, Brazil

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Lima from November 13 to 17 to attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

He will pay a state visit to Peru at the invitation of Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, she said in a statement here.

President Xi will then travel to Rio de Janeiro from November 17 to 21 to attend the 19th G20 Summit and will pay a state visit to Brazil at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Hua said.

APP/asg

Related Topics

China Visit Rio De Janeiro Lima Brazil Peru Dina November From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

15 minutes ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

1 hour ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

1 hour ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

2 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

2 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

5 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From World