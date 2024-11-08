President Xi To Attend APEC Meeting, G20 Summit, Visit Peru, Brazil
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Lima from November 13 to 17 to attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.
He will pay a state visit to Peru at the invitation of Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, she said in a statement here.
President Xi will then travel to Rio de Janeiro from November 17 to 21 to attend the 19th G20 Summit and will pay a state visit to Brazil at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Hua said.
APP/asg
