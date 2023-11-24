Open Menu

President Xi's Special Representative To Visit UAE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 08:06 PM

President Xi's Special Representative to visit UAE

At the invitation of the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President Xi Jinping's Special Representative, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) At the invitation of the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President Xi Jinping's Special Representative, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and

Vice Premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang will be in the United Arab Emirates for the World Climate Action Summit from November 30 to December 2, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Friday.

The UAE will hold the World Climate Action Summit in Dubai as the chair of the UN COP28 to provide political guidance for COP28, Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.

She said that the first-ever global stocktake since the Paris Agreement came into effect will conclude at COP28, which is a key milestone for global climate governance.

The UAE President sent invitation letters to President Xi Jinping for the Summit, she added.

The spokesperson said that to actively respond to climate change and to cement our traditional friendship with the UAE, Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will attend the Summit as President Xi Jinping's Special Representative.

She said that China would seek efforts from various parties to uphold the institution, principles and objective of the UNFCCC system, especially the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and the theme of "Unite, Act, Deliver." so as to earnestly resolve the difficulties and issues facing developing countries and promote the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement.

During the Summit, G77 will also hold the G77+China Summit and invite leaders of developing countries to attend, she added.

APP/asg

Related Topics

World United Nations China UAE Dubai Mao Paris United Arab Emirates November December From Agreement Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Leclerc tops Norris in crash-hit second practice

Leclerc tops Norris in crash-hit second practice

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Kohat chairs meeting on election code ..

Commissioner Kohat chairs meeting on election code of conduct

5 minutes ago
 PMD indicates chances of rain in Balochistan

PMD indicates chances of rain in Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 FSL conducts training for IO, CSS about modern inv ..

FSL conducts training for IO, CSS about modern investigation techniques

6 minutes ago
 Somalia joins regional East Africa trade bloc

Somalia joins regional East Africa trade bloc

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqviorder ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqviorders strict measures against buil ..

8 minutes ago
Sweden says spread of PM slip-up on Israel 'distor ..

Sweden says spread of PM slip-up on Israel 'distortion'

9 minutes ago
 PML (N) corner meeting held in Kohat

PML (N) corner meeting held in Kohat

9 minutes ago
 PMIC chairman visits Peshawar Northern Bypass; ins ..

PMIC chairman visits Peshawar Northern Bypass; instructs project timely completi ..

9 minutes ago
 Secretary livestock discuss fisheries research wit ..

Secretary livestock discuss fisheries research with Japanese expert

9 minutes ago
 We pay tribute to UNDP for development of various ..

We pay tribute to UNDP for development of various sectors in Balochistan: Govern ..

21 minutes ago
 RWU secures 2nd position in Innovative Expo 2023 R ..

RWU secures 2nd position in Innovative Expo 2023 Research Competition

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World