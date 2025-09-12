President Zardari Arrives In Chengdu, China
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM
CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday arrived in Chengdu at the start of his official visit to China.
On arrival at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, the President was warmly received by Vice Foreign Minister, Sun Weidong, and Vice Governor of Sichuan Province, Huang Ruixue.
Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, as well as the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, were also present to welcome the president, a Presidency's news release said.
During the visit, the President will hold meetings with the Chinese leadership and senior officials to further strengthen Pakistan-China relations, enhance cooperation in diverse fields, and advance shared objectives under the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.
