President Zardari Arrives Lisbon To Condole Death Of Prince Karim Agha Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 02:00 PM

President Zardari arrives Lisbon to condole death of Prince Karim Agha Khan

LISBON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday arrived here to condole death of spiritual leader of the Ismaili community Prince Karim Agha Khan.

The president will meet Prince Rahim Agha Khan to extend his condolences on the passing away of late Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

