President Zardari attends banquet hosted by Vice Governor of Xinjiang

KASHGAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari attended a dinner hosted in his honour Friday evening by Vice Governor of Xinjiang and Communist Party Secretary of Kashgar Nie Zhuang.

In his remarks, President Zardari expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and said he was deeply impressed by the remarkable progress he had witnessed across various Chinese cities.

“I feel energetic after meeting the Chinese people, as their warmth leaves a positive impact on me and gives me positive energy,” the President said.

He also complimented President Xi Jinping for his visionary leadership in transforming China into a major economic power.

Welcoming the President, Nie Zhuang highlighted the centuries-old ties between Kashgar and the people of Pakistan.

He said Kashgar greatly valued its friendship with Pakistan and looked forward to enhancing cooperation in trade, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, and the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan also attended the dinner.