Open Menu

President Zardari Attends Banquet Hosted By Vice Governor Of Xinjiang

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 10:00 PM

President Zardari attends banquet hosted by Vice Governor of Xinjiang

KASHGAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari attended a dinner hosted in his honour Friday evening by Vice Governor of Xinjiang and Communist Party Secretary of Kashgar Nie Zhuang.

In his remarks, President Zardari expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and said he was deeply impressed by the remarkable progress he had witnessed across various Chinese cities.

“I feel energetic after meeting the Chinese people, as their warmth leaves a positive impact on me and gives me positive energy,” the President said.

He also complimented President Xi Jinping for his visionary leadership in transforming China into a major economic power.

Welcoming the President, Nie Zhuang highlighted the centuries-old ties between Kashgar and the people of Pakistan.

He said Kashgar greatly valued its friendship with Pakistan and looked forward to enhancing cooperation in trade, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, and the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan also attended the dinner.

Recent Stories

UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its ..

UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National R ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards

2 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanes ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..

3 hours ago
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luand ..

AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal

3 hours ago
 UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship o ..

UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..

3 hours ago
 flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

4 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at E ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

4 hours ago
 UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India ..

UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA

5 hours ago
 Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfire ..

Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years

5 hours ago

More Stories From World