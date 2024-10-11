Open Menu

President Zardari Holds One-on-one Meeting With Turkmenistan Leadership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM

ASHGABAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday held one-on-one meetings with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty (Peoples Council) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov here.

During these discussions, the leaders reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and expressed a strong commitment to further enhance cooperation across all areas, with particular emphasis on trade and connectivity.

President Zardari also extended formal invitations to both President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to visit Pakistan at their earliest convenience.

Pakistan and Turkmenistan share a deep-rooted and friendly relationship, grounded in mutual respect and a common vision for regional peace and prosperity.

President Zardari is in Ashgabat to attend the International Forum "The Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – The Basis of Peace and Development," an event marking the 300th anniversary of the birth of the revered Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi on October 11, 2024.

