President Zardari Holds One-on-one Meeting With Turkmenistan Leadership
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ASHGABAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday held one-on-one meetings with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty (Peoples Council) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov here.
During these discussions, the leaders reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and expressed a strong commitment to further enhance cooperation across all areas, with particular emphasis on trade and connectivity.
President Zardari also extended formal invitations to both President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to visit Pakistan at their earliest convenience.
Pakistan and Turkmenistan share a deep-rooted and friendly relationship, grounded in mutual respect and a common vision for regional peace and prosperity.
President Zardari is in Ashgabat to attend the International Forum "The Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – The Basis of Peace and Development," an event marking the 300th anniversary of the birth of the revered Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi on October 11, 2024.
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
More Stories From World
-
At least 11 dead in Florida but Hurricane Milton not as bad as feared12 minutes ago
-
Rising sea threatens to swallow Senegal coastal town12 minutes ago
-
Constitution ensures supremacy of law in modern democracies; Rana Mashhood42 minutes ago
-
Russian overnight strikes kill four in Ukraine's Odesa region2 hours ago
-
President Zardari, Vladimir Putin emphasise strengthening bilateral ties2 hours ago
-
Japanese atomic bomb survivor group Nihon Hidankyo wins Nobel Peace Prize2 hours ago
-
Oil tanker on fire off Germany, crew rescued3 hours ago
-
Japanese atomic bomb survivor group Nihon Hidankyo wins Nobel Peace Prize3 hours ago
-
Zelensky meets Pope, Scholz as whirlwind Europe tour ends3 hours ago
-
Zelensky meets Pope, Scholz as whirlwind Europe tour ends4 hours ago
-
Automaker Stellantis says CEO will retire in 20264 hours ago
-
UK economy rebounds in August in boost to new govt4 hours ago