President Zardari meets Chinese environmental tech leader in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday met CEO and Co-founder of SUS Environment Technology Company Limited, Zhu Xiaoping, a leading Chinese waste management company.

The president was flanked by First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Sindh Ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah during the meeting, a Presidency's news release said.

Discussions focused on urban waste management, waste-to-energy projects and integrated treatment solutions. President Zardari underlined Pakistan’s need for modern waste management systems, especially in Sindh, and welcomed the prospect of cooperation.

Zhu shared SUS Environment’s experience in advanced waste treatment and expressed interest for investment in Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan’s Ambassador to China.