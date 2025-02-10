President Zardari Meets Tayyip Erdogan In Istanbul En Route To Portugal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 08:50 AM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a brief stopover at Istanbul Airport en route to Portugal.
Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan warmly received the president at the airport.
In the meeting, President Zardari and President Erdogan discussed the bilateral ties and the matters of mutual interest besides exchanging courtesies.
President Zardari is currently on a visit to Portugal to express condolences on the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan.
