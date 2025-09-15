Open Menu

President Zardari Meets Vice President Of China Africa Chamber Of Commerce

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM

President Zardari meets Vice President of China Africa Chamber of Commerce

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Monday met Vice President of the China Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ms. Hao during a call-on paid by her.

Hao expressed her keen desire to establish a similar Chamber of Commerce with Pakistan to further strengthen economic ties and promote business-to-business linkages, a Presidency's news release said.

The president and the first lady appreciated her proposal and assured their full support for her endeavours, noting that such an initiative would open new avenues for trade, investment and economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

