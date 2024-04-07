- Home
President Zardari, President Erdogan Call For Further Strengthening Of Bilateral Ties Between Two Countries
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday called for further strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.
The two leaders spoke over the phone and discussed matters of mutual interest, a post on President of Pakistan X account said.
President Zardari felicitated the Turkish President on the forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr and invited him to visit Pakistan, besides expressing his best wishes for him and the people of Turkiye, another related X post said.
