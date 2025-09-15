President Zardari visits Shanghai Electric; witnesses signing of MoU on Thar Coal Gasification

President Asif Ali Zardari Monday met Chairman of Shanghai Electric, Wu Lei and later visited the company’s facilities in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Monday met Chairman of Shanghai Electric, Wu Lei and later visited the company’s facilities in Shanghai.

He was accompanied by First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, a Presidency's news release said.

The Chairman of Shanghai Electric gave a briefing on the company’s projects in Pakistan, including its work in Thar coal, nuclear energy, and coal-fired power plants.

The president thanked him for the contribution of Shanghai Electric in meeting Pakistan’s energy needs, generating employment and supporting socio-economic development.

The president underlined the importance Pakistan attaches to the development of the Thar coal project, including the potential of coal-gasification. He invited Shanghai Electric to explore further investment in the modernisation of Pakistan’s transmission and distribution network.

President Zardari assured Shanghai Electric that any outstanding issues would be resolved amicably and in a spirit of mutual cooperation.

The company’s CEO expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for the security arrangements provided to their employees working in Pakistan.

President Zardari further reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing security measures to ensure a safe and conducive environment for Chinese workers in the country.

During the visit, the president was also briefed on Shanghai Electric’s history and achievements. Founded in 1902, the company is now one of China’s leading equipment manufacturers, known globally for its innovations in energy, power, and industrial systems.

The president also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a Coal Gasification Plant in Thar, Sindh. The MoU was signed between MFTC Coal Gasification & Manufacturing (Pvt) Ltd, represented by its CEO Mr Shahid Tawawalla, and Sino Sindh Resources (Private) Ltd / Shanghai Electric, represented by its CEO Mr Lin Jigen.

This is the first coal gasification and fertiliser project based on Thar coal, which will not only contribute to meeting the country’s energy needs but also play a vital role in supporting the agriculture sector.

Sharjeel Memon, Minister for Information & Transport, Govt. of Sindh, and Syed Nasir Shah, Minister for P&D and Energy, Govt. of Sindh, China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Jiang Zaidong and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Mr. Khalil Hashmi were also present on the occasion.