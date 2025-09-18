President Zardari visits Xinjiang Islamic Institute in Ürümqi, appreciates services for Muslims

URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday visited the Xinjiang Islamic Institute in Ürümqi and appreciated the services being offered by the Institute for Muslims living in the region and noted the significance of academic and cultural exchanges in building greater understanding between Pakistan and China.

He was received by Mukhtirei Sifu, President of the Xinjiang Islamic Institute. Mr Sifu explained that the Institute plays a central role in providing structured theological education and training religious scholars, imams and khatibs for service across Xinjiang, a Presidency's news release said.

He highlighted the Institute’s efforts to blend religious education with modern learning, noting the importance of preparing students to serve both their faith and society.

The President was informed that the Institute offers courses in Quran, Hadith, Islamic jurisprudence, Arabic, theology and general subjects including history, computer literacy, ethics and sciences.

The curriculum also includes Mandarin Chinese, civil law and regional religious policies.

The Institute has the capacity to host around 1,000 students at its main campus, with affiliated institutes in other parts of Xinjiang. Facilities include a central mosque, library, lecture halls, classrooms, dormitories and administrative buildings. Students receive scholarships, housing, meals and stipends during their studies.

Since 2001, more than 28,000 graduates of the Institute have gone on to serve in religious, educational and administrative roles across the region. The Institute also contributes to translation and publication of Islamic texts and assists in Hajj logistics.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Ambassador of Pakistan to China and the Ambassador of China to Pakistan were also present on the occasion.