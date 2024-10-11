President Zardari, Vladimir Putin Emphasise Strengthening Bilateral Ties
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ASHGABAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin wherein they emphasised further strengthening of bilateral relationship.
The informal interaction was held on the sidelines of two-day international forum on "Interrelation of Times and Civilizations- Basis for Peace and Development" here in the Turkmen capital to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Magtymguly Faragi, a great Turkmen thinker, poet and philosopher.
Both leaders expressed good wishes for each other, according to a President House press release.
Earlier, the president, who arrived here on Thursday for a two-day visit, also addressed the Forum which was also attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajik President Emomali Rehmon, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and others.
In his address, the president lauded the Turkmen leadership and people for hosting the event which also provided him an opportunity to interact with the leaders of regional countries.
