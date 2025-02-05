President Zardari, Zhao Leji Underscore Time Tested Pak-China Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 04:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman of the Standing Committee of National People’s Congress, Zhao Leji on Wednesday underscored the time-tested and all-weather friendship between the two countries, which continued to grow in depth and scope over the decades.
The president met with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China, Zhao Leji, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
They also underlined strategic mutual trust as the cornerstone of the China-Pakistan relationship and emphasized the importance of continued high-level exchanges to further deepen the ongoing practical cooperation.
The two sides also discussed the high-quality development of CPEC 2.0, with a particular emphasis on promoting cooperation in science & technology, renewable energy, infrastructure and agriculture sectors.
They described CPEC as a shining example of people-centric development, with its focus on win-win cooperation, shared benefits and common prosperity.
The two sides discussed the opportunities to strengthen institutional linkages, including through parliamentary exchanges and participation in the CPEC Political Parties Joint Consultative Mechanism, to further solidify the bilateral cooperation.
Recent Stories
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..
More Stories From World
-
Iraq's famed 'hunchback' of Mosul rebuilt brick by brick7 minutes ago
-
President Zardari, Zhao Leji underscore time tested Pak-China ties7 minutes ago
-
Viral Chinese tourist spot stokes nostalgia with staged rural scenes27 minutes ago
-
Bid to sell Suu Kyi's Myanmar mansion flops for third time27 minutes ago
-
Russia says captured two more villages in east and northeast Ukraine27 minutes ago
-
US freezes funding contributions to Haiti multinational security force: UN37 minutes ago
-
Frenchman returns home after Indonesian death row reprieve: airport source57 minutes ago
-
Kremlin calls Zelensky comment on direct talks with Putin 'empty words'57 minutes ago
-
S.Africa's unity govt stays course after stormy start57 minutes ago
-
S.Africa's unity govt stays course after stormy start57 minutes ago
-
Philippine House votes to impeach VP Sara Duterte1 hour ago
-
Four Asian countries' leaders visit China as 'Year of Snake' begins1 hour ago