President Zardari's Gratitude Shows Pak-China Ties Now At High Level: Wang Wenbin
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari's positive statement is commendable and his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping also shows that the relations between Pakistan and China are now at a high level, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Friday.
In his letter, President Zardari thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for extending warm congratulations on his re-election as the President of Pakistan.
President Zardari also expressed his commitment to working closely with the Chinese President to deepen practical cooperation, strengthen the all-weather partnership, and foster a shared community for the benefit of the two countries.
"We commend President Zardari's positive statement," Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing in response a question raised by APP.
The spokesperson said that after President Zardari's election, President Xi Jinping expressed congratulations pointing out that the two countries are good neighbors, friends, partners and brothers.
"The ironclad friendship is a historical choice and the treasures for the two peoples," he added.
Wang Wenbin said that President Zardari's gratitude also shows that the countries' relations are now at a high level.
"We are ready to work with Pakistan to carry forward our traditional friendship and build a China Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era," he added.
While replying to President Xi's letter, President Zardari expressed his commitment to working closely with the Chinese President to deepen practical cooperation, strengthen the all-weather partnership, and foster a shared community for the benefit of the two countries.
In his congratulatory message to President Zardari on his election as President of Pakistan, Xi expressed his readiness to work with President Zardari to carry forward the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan, advance practical cooperation in various fields, push for greater development of China-Pakistan all weather cooperative partnership, accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, so as to better benefit the two peoples.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
TikTok ban in US is the issue?
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
More Stories From World
-
At least 16 migrants dead in Aegean: Turkish state media17 minutes ago
-
UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw18 minutes ago
-
McDonald's hit by system failure at Asian outlets18 minutes ago
-
Scholz to press for more Gaza aid on Jordan, Israel visit28 minutes ago
-
US voices concern over India’s citizenship law; UN calls it 'fundamentally discriminatory’38 minutes ago
-
Vodafone sells Italian unit to Swisscom for 8 bn euros58 minutes ago
-
China's meteorological satellite to benefit more BRI countries1 hour ago
-
Surging nervous system disorders now top cause of illness: study1 hour ago
-
Russia detains two for alleged pro-Ukraine sabotage1 hour ago
-
Polls open in Russian vote to extend Putin's reign2 hours ago
-
Al-Shabaab overnight siege of Mogadishu hotel ends2 hours ago
-
China's satellite launch suffers abnormality3 hours ago