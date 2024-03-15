Open Menu

President Zardari's Gratitude Shows Pak-China Ties Now At High Level: Wang Wenbin

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM

President Zardari's gratitude shows Pak-China ties now at high level: Wang Wenbin

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari's positive statement is commendable and his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping also shows that the relations between Pakistan and China are now at a high level, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

In his letter, President Zardari thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for extending warm congratulations on his re-election as the President of Pakistan.

President Zardari also expressed his commitment to working closely with the Chinese President to deepen practical cooperation, strengthen the all-weather partnership, and foster a shared community for the benefit of the two countries.

"We commend President Zardari's positive statement," Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing in response a question raised by APP.

The spokesperson said that after President Zardari's election, President Xi Jinping expressed congratulations pointing out that the two countries are good neighbors, friends, partners and brothers.

"The ironclad friendship is a historical choice and the treasures for the two peoples," he added.

Wang Wenbin said that President Zardari's gratitude also shows that the countries' relations are now at a high level.

"We are ready to work with Pakistan to carry forward our traditional friendship and build a China Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era," he added.

While replying to President Xi's letter, President Zardari expressed his commitment to working closely with the Chinese President to deepen practical cooperation, strengthen the all-weather partnership, and foster a shared community for the benefit of the two countries.

In his congratulatory message to President Zardari on his election as President of Pakistan, Xi expressed his readiness to work with President Zardari to carry forward the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan, advance practical cooperation in various fields, push for greater development of China-Pakistan all weather cooperative partnership, accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, so as to better benefit the two peoples.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Weather President Of Pakistan China All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

TikTok ban in US is the issue?

TikTok ban in US is the issue?

4 minutes ago
 PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gl ..

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today

3 hours ago
 Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m de ..

Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services

3 hours ago
 IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

17 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

17 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

17 hours ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

17 hours ago
 Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

17 hours ago

More Stories From World