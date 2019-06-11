President Zelenskyy Has 'Good Will' to Release All Russian Prisoners in Ukraine - Denisova

Ukrainian human rights commissioner Lyudmyla Denisova said at a meeting with Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova on Tuesday that there is "good will" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the release of Russians convicted and arrested in Ukraine

Moskalkova at the meeting offered to discuss the possibility of humanitarian issues related to citizens of Ukraine and Russia who are in prisons and need medical assistance and control of compliance with conditions of detention.

"We could combine efforts - you in Russia and I in Ukraine, given that there is the good will of President Zelenskyy to free everyone. We're not talking about exchanges, we're saying that the country has changed the rhetoric, our president is talking about release, I would like to discuss such conditions with you," Denisova said.