President Zelenskyy Vows to Prioritize Peace in Eastern Ukraine

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Ukraine's new president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has called ending the war in the country's east his top priority, during a meeting with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) security group's chief.

"Stopping the war and the shooting and bringing our prisoners home is my priority...

We cannot wait long because lives of our people are at stake," he was quoted as saying on his website on Friday.

Zelenskyy said his administration had already been working to "reset" peace talks within the trilateral contact group, including by naming Ukraine's former president, Leonid Kuchma, as his envoy.

Slovakia's Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak, the rotating chair of the OSCE, which has been mediating the crisis, said he wanted to work together toward the goal of ending the five-year war in Ukraine.