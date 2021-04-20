UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Zeman Supports Decision To Expel Russian Diplomats, Czech Foreign Minister Says

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:20 AM

President Zeman Supports Decision to Expel Russian Diplomats, Czech Foreign Minister Says

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman supports the cabinet in its decision to expel over a dozen Russian diplomats, Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek told Czech Television on Monday night.

"We, together with Prime Minister Babis have informed the president of the republic of our decision to expel 18 Russian diplomats in connection with suspicions on the involvement of Russian secret service agents in explosions in Vrbetice. The President replied that the government has his support in this respect," Hamacek said.

On Saturday, Hamacek announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services. They were obliged to leave the country within 48 hours. Prime Minister Andrej Babis explained that the move was prompted by "a reasonable suspicion" that Russian military intelligence officers had something to do with the October 2014 blasts at an ammunition depot in the town of Vrbetice that killed two Czech nationals.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that the claims were groundless and absurd particularly taking into account the fact that the Czech government earlier blamed the blasts on companies that owned the warehouses.

Also on Sunday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced its decision to expel 20 Czech diplomats in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Prague and gave the Czech diplomatic staff time until the end of Monday to leave Russia.

On Monday, EU foreign ministers discussed the 2014 explosion at the ammunition depot in Vrbetice and reaffirmed their readiness to "show solidarity" with Prague, according to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia German Prague October Sunday TV From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE expresses sympathy with Egypt over Qalyubia tr ..

14 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads discussions in first epis ..

3 hours ago

Community Development Department holds retreat to ..

3 hours ago

Ex-Wales scrum-half Peel back to Scarlets as coach ..

2 hours ago

Tokyo Authorities May Request State of Emergency O ..

2 hours ago

Lukashenko Fulfills His Duties in Full After Foile ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.