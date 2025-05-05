President Zhaparov congratulates Kyrgyzstani on Constitution Day

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) President Sadyr Zhaparov on Monday congratulated the people of Kyrgyzstan on the Constitution Day of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In his congratulation message, the head of state said that May 5 is not just the date of adoption of our Constitution, but also an important day reminding us of the high spirit of our people, who have always stood for justice, and our strong faith in a bright future.

“The Constitution is not just a set of articles, but the main document reflecting the worldview and thinking of our people, and at the same time determining the future of a strong, prosperous Kyrgyzstan.

At present, inspired by our Constitution, we strive for new knowledge, advanced technologies and experience, introducing new approaches in all areas, be it governance, economics or support for our citizens.

This means that we are following a path that is clear, bold, correct and worthy.

The people of Kyrgyzstan are a blessed people who are not afraid of change and believe in themselves and their country! We will never forget the centuries-old history of our people, their rich culture and values.

Let Constitution Day always remind us of the importance of every step and every decision in building a fair, prosperous Kyrgyzstan.

Let our Constitution always be the basis for our decision-making.

Let our state grow stronger, the people's trust in the government grow, and Kyrgyzstan confidently move towards new heights!," President Zhaparov noted.