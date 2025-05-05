Open Menu

President Zhaparov Congratulates Kyrgyzstani On Constitution Day

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 10:00 AM

President Zhaparov congratulates Kyrgyzstani on Constitution Day

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) President Sadyr Zhaparov on Monday congratulated the people of Kyrgyzstan on the Constitution Day of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In his congratulation message, the head of state said that May 5 is not just the date of adoption of our Constitution, but also an important day reminding us of the high spirit of our people, who have always stood for justice, and our strong faith in a bright future.

“The Constitution is not just a set of articles, but the main document reflecting the worldview and thinking of our people, and at the same time determining the future of a strong, prosperous Kyrgyzstan.

At present, inspired by our Constitution, we strive for new knowledge, advanced technologies and experience, introducing new approaches in all areas, be it governance, economics or support for our citizens.

This means that we are following a path that is clear, bold, correct and worthy.

The people of Kyrgyzstan are a blessed people who are not afraid of change and believe in themselves and their country! We will never forget the centuries-old history of our people, their rich culture and values.

Let Constitution Day always remind us of the importance of every step and every decision in building a fair, prosperous Kyrgyzstan.

Let our Constitution always be the basis for our decision-making.

Let our state grow stronger, the people's trust in the government grow, and Kyrgyzstan confidently move towards new heights!," President Zhaparov noted.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025

41 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

2 hours ago
 PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rai ..

PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller

9 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

1 day ago
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

2 days ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

2 days ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

2 days ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

2 days ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

2 days ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

2 days ago

More Stories From World