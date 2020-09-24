Presidential Aide Proposes Honoring Memory of 1st Russian Governor of Alaska in Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky on Thursday proposed honoring the memory of Alexander Baranov, a merchant and the first governor of Russian America, as the Alaskan city of Sitka is about to remove his statue from downtown to a local history museum.

In July, the city assembly adopted a resolution to relocate the Baranov statue to the Sitka Historical Society Museum after a group of local activists urged legislators to remove it, citing the alleged mistreatment of indigenous people. In 1799, Baranov founded Sitka called at that time Novo-Archangelsk as the capital of the Russian colonies in North America.

"I will explain to those who forgot or is persistently trying to forget history that Baranov was not some kind of oppressor, racist and slave owner, but a distinguished entrepreneur, a person who was establishing civilizational, trade, [and] humanitarian relations between Russia and America ... I think, we need to consider to possibly honor the memory of Alexander Baranov in our country," Medinsky said.

Statues of various historical figures have been removed, toppled or defaced across the United States amid nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.