UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Presidential Aide Proposes Honoring Memory Of 1st Russian Governor Of Alaska In Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:57 PM

Presidential Aide Proposes Honoring Memory of 1st Russian Governor of Alaska in Russia

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky on Thursday proposed honoring the memory of Alexander Baranov, a merchant and the first governor of Russian America, as the Alaskan city of Sitka is about to remove his statue from downtown to a local history museum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky on Thursday proposed honoring the memory of Alexander Baranov, a merchant and the first governor of Russian America, as the Alaskan city of Sitka is about to remove his statue from downtown to a local history museum.

In July, the city assembly adopted a resolution to relocate the Baranov statue to the Sitka Historical Society Museum after a group of local activists urged legislators to remove it, citing the alleged mistreatment of indigenous people. In 1799, Baranov founded Sitka called at that time Novo-Archangelsk as the capital of the Russian colonies in North America.

"I will explain to those who forgot or is persistently trying to forget history that Baranov was not some kind of oppressor, racist and slave owner, but a distinguished entrepreneur, a person who was establishing civilizational, trade, [and] humanitarian relations between Russia and America ... I think, we need to consider to possibly honor the memory of Alexander Baranov in our country," Medinsky said.

Statues of various historical figures have been removed, toppled or defaced across the United States amid nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Police Governor Russia Vladimir Putin Sitka United States July From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber, Tel Aviv Chamber sign agreement to ..

14 minutes ago

Eltezam Environmental Campaign 2020 showcases succ ..

44 minutes ago

ANP demands withdrawal in increase of medicines' p ..

2 minutes ago

KU Vice Chancellor emphasizes upon skill, HR devel ..

2 minutes ago

IMF Reiterates Readiness to Redouble Assistance to ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh reports six COVID-19 death in 24 hours

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.