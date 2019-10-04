Presidential Aides Continue Preparing Normandy-Format Summit - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Preparations for holding the next Normandy-format summit on Donbas crisis settlement continue at the presidential aides level, while the exact date remains uncertain, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Preparations for holding the next Normandy-format summit on Donbas crisis settlement continue at the presidential aides level, while the exact date remains uncertain, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Preparations are underway.

Work at the level of presidential aides and relevant agencies is currently being conducted. I will not be running ahead. The date remains uncertain, it is yet to be coordinated. This has to do with four heads of states, who obviously have busy schedules. As soon as the schedules are matched, and the date is revealed, we will brief you," Peskov told reporters.