UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Presidential Campaigns Start In Tunisia After Essebsi Death

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 04:40 PM

Presidential campaigns start in Tunisia after Essebsi death

Campaigning for Tunisia's presidential elections opened on Monday with 26 candidates vying to replace late leader Beji Caid Essebsi in a vote seen as vital to defending democratic gains in the cradle of the Arab Spring

TUNIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Campaigning for Tunisia's presidential elections opened on Monday with 26 candidates vying to replace late leader Beji Caid Essebsi in a vote seen as vital to defending democratic gains in the cradle of the Arab Spring.

Seven million Tunisians are expected to head to the ballot box in the September 15 poll, which was brought forward from November following Essebsi's death in July.

He had been elected in the wake of the 2011 uprising that overthrew former dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and set off revolts in many Arab countries that forced other veteran leaders out.

Tunisia has been praised as a rare case of democratic transition after the Arab Spring, and Essebsi in 2014 became the country's first democratically elected president.

But the North African country has struggled with repeated jihadist attacks, along with inflation and unemployment that have hit the popularity of Prime Minister Youssef Chahed.

The election comes as Tunisia has been wracked by internal conflict, including struggles between Chahed and the late president's son that led the premier to quit the ruling Nidaa Tounes party and form Tahia Tounes.

Launched at the start of the year, Tahia Tounes has become the second largest party in parliament behind the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party.

Aged 43, Chahed is the country's youngest prime minister and has delegated his powers to the public services minister to devote himself to the election campaign.

He faces competition from a slew of candidates, including interim parliamentary speaker Abdelfattah Mourou, of Ennahdha, as well as former defence minister Abdelkrim Zbidi.

Another powerful opponent could be media magnate Nabil Karoui, who despite his arrest on August 23 for alleged money laundering is still eligible to run according to Tunisian law.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Defence Minister Parliament Vote Tunisia Money July August September November Dictator Media From Million Arab

Recent Stories

Iran Welcomes Russia's Concept for Persian Gulf Se ..

37 seconds ago

Installation of walk-through gates, CCTV cameras a ..

39 seconds ago

Russia, Iran Want Gulf States to Agree on Acceptab ..

41 seconds ago

International Criminal Court prosecutor ordered to ..

43 seconds ago

2 drug peddlers arrested, 1kg charas seized in Kar ..

48 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punja ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.