Presidential Debates Commission To Make Changes To Format After First Debate - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

Presidential Debates Commission to Make Changes to Format After First Debate - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement on Wednesday that it will make changes to the format of the presidential debates following issues that emerged during the first debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden last night.

The first debate has been widely criticized by the US public for being disorderly after moderator Chris Wallace failed to take control of the event.

"The Commission on Presidential Debates sponsors televised debates for the benefit of the American electorate," the statement said. "Last night's debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues."

The Commission on Presidential Debates also said it will carefully consider the changes that will be adopted and will announce the measures shortly.

More Stories From World

