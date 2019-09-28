Presidential Election Begins in Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Nationals of Afghanistan are going to polls on Saturday to elect the country's president in a vote that saw around 9.5 million people registered for casting their ballots, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, 4,900 our of 7,000 selected polling stations opened across the country.

Notably, the authorities dispatched 72,000 security officers to ensure security at the polling sites amid the Taliban's threats to the public to avoid the election.