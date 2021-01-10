UrduPoint.com
Presidential Election Begins In Kyrgyzstan - Commission

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Kyrgyzstan on Sunday opened its polling stations for a presidential election, the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda told Sputnik.

The country is holding a snap presidential election and a referendum on the form of government after the October post-election unrest ousted the previous leader, Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

"Across the republic, 2,420 opened polling stations have opened," the commission's spokesperson said.

Later, the commission's head, Nurzhan Shaildabekova, said at a press conference that the voter turnout is expected to be high.

"The polling station commissions are equipped with all the things needed to hold elections," Shaildabekova added.

Seventeen candidates are vying for presidency. Among them are former acting President Sadyr Japarov, former parliament speaker Kanat Isayev; the leader of the opposition Butun (United) Kyrgyzstan party, Adakhan Madumarov; former Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov; ex-chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Abdil Segizbayev; as well as Klara Sooronkulova, a former judge of the Constitutional Chamber and the only woman on the ballot.

To minimize people-to-people contacts amid the pandemic, polling station employees have been tasked with ensuring that voters maintain social distancing and providing them with face masks and sanitizers. Polling places will also be disinfected every few hours.

