Presidential Election in Libya to Be Postponed by Over 4 Months - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The Libyan presidential election, previously scheduled on December 24, will be postponed by over four months, an informed source in Tripoli told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The elections will not be held on December 24.

The Presidential Council will come up with an initiative to change the election dates within a few days. They can be postponed by 4-6 months, and even 8 months," the source said, adding that the official announcement will be made in several days.

According to the source, the council will propose that the National Unity Government continue to operate.