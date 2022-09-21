UrduPoint.com

Presidential Election In Turkey May Take Place On May 14 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 06:50 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Presidential election in Turkey may take place on May 14, and the opposition supported this date, Abdulkadir Selvi, a columnist for Turkish newspaper Hurriyet close to the government, reported on Wednesday.

In mid-August, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said the Turkish presidential election would be held on June 18.

According to Selvi, the ruling Justice and Development Party discussed the issue of postponing the election to May 14 due to the difficulties of campaigning, referring to the fact that June coincides with the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca and university exams.

The columnist added that leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party Kemal Kilicdaroglu also supported this date.

More Stories From World

