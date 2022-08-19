Presidential Election in Turkey to Take Place on June 18, 2023 - Ministry of Justice

UrduPoint.com

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The next Presidential election in Turkey will be held on June 18, 2023, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Friday.

"The election will be held on June 18, 2023, the opposition cannot determine the timing of the elections," Bozdag said, as quoted by the CNN Turk broadcaster.

Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will re-run for the post in the June election.

Erdogan has been president of Turkey since 2014. In 2018, he won early election after the country switched to presidential administration.

