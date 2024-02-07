Open Menu

Presidential Election Kicks Off In Azerbaijan

Published February 07, 2024

Presidential election kicks off in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's presidential election kicked off on Wednesday, with over 6.4 million people eligible to vote

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Azerbaijan's presidential election kicked off on Wednesday, with over 6.4 million people eligible to vote.

At 8:00 a.m. local time (0400 GMT), polling stations across the country opened for voters, initiating a day-long electoral process that will end at 7:00 p.m. local time (1500 GMT).

According to the Central Election Commission, 6,537 polling stations have been set up in 125 constituencies.

A total of 790 international observers, representing 72 international organizations and 89 countries, are monitoring the proceedings alongside over 89,000 local observers.

The election features seven candidates vying for the presidency, and initial election results will be announced by the Central Election Commission on Feb. 9.

