Open Menu

Presidential Election Kicks Off In Senegal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Presidential election kicks off in Senegal

DAKAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The first round of the Senegalese presidential election started on Sunday at 8 a.m. local time (0800 GMT).

According to statistics from the General Directorate of Elections, approximately 7.

37 million voters, over 7 million domestically and the remainder abroad are expected to cast their ballots to elect the fifth president of Senegal.

Senegalese voters will vote in 16,440 polling stations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The General Directorate of Elections said 2,457 observers have been accredited for the election.

Nineteen candidates are competing to succeed the outgoing president, Macky Sall, who was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2019.

Related Topics

Election Vote Senegal Sunday 2019 From Million P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

17 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

17 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

17 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

17 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

17 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

17 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

18 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

18 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

18 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

18 hours ago

More Stories From World