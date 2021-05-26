UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Presidential Election Kicks Off In Syria

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 01:47 PM

Presidential election kicks off in Syria

Syria's presidential election began on Wednesday in government-controlled areas across Syria

DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :-- Syria's presidential election began on Wednesday in government-controlled areas across Syria.

Polling stations opened in the morning and the voting is expected to last the whole day.

Syria's Interior Minister Mohammad al-Rahmoun announced on Tuesday that over 12,000 polling stations had been set up across the country for the May 26 presidential elections.

The minister said all logistic preparations have been finalized to ensure smooth elections, noting that it is estimated that over 18 million citizens across the country are eligible to vote.

Three candidates are running in the election, namely President Bashar al-Assad, former Deputy Cabinet Minister Abdallah Saloum Abdallah, and Mahmoud Ahmed Marei, head of a small Syrian opposition party.

Related Topics

Election Syria Interior Minister Vote May All Cabinet Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Three held over deadly Italy cable car crash

1 minute ago

Asian, European markets advance as inflation fears ..

1 minute ago

Lukashenko Warns Belarus' Ill-Wishers Against Any ..

1 minute ago

Syrians' Active Involvement in Presidential Vote S ..

7 minutes ago

Asian markets build on rally as inflation fears wa ..

7 minutes ago

Moscow Sees Latvia's Flag Move as Trying to Gain F ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.