Presidential Election Procedure in Cuba

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Cuban parliament the National Assembly of People's Power is meeting on Thursday for an extraordinary session to elect a new president for the first time.

According to the 2019 Constitution of the Republic of Cuba, the president is the head of state and is elected by the parliament for a five-year term. The same person cannot hold office for more than two consecutive terms.

A candidate is allowed to be a member of the parliament. Cuban citizens who are not younger than 35 years, were born in the republic, have no other citizenship and have lived in the country for the past five years may be elected president. When elected for their first term, the president has to be no older than 60 years.

A Cuban citizen who has the right to vote and has reached the age of 35 may be elected vice president. The vice president is appointed simultaneously with the president.

The list of candidates is prepared by the National Candidacy Commission, which consists of seven representatives of political and public organizations. Before the election, the commission holds consultations with parliament members, at which they can put forward their proposals on election-related issues.

Afterward, the National Assembly of People's Power meets for an extraordinary session and holds a secret vote; each member of parliament goes into a special room where they fill out the ballot paper.

After the vote is completed, the National Candidacy Commission analyzes the results and announces the Names of candidates for the president's and vice president's positions, who received an absolute majority of votes.

In case no candidate receives the necessary number of votes, the National Candidacy Commission nominates another candidate and then a new vote is held.

The elected president takes office and puts forward candidates for the position of prime minister, his deputies and other members of the Council of Ministers, which is Cuba's highest executive body.

In case of the absence, illness or death of the president, his duties are temporarily performed by the vice president. If the president and the prime minister simultaneously stop performing their duties, then an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of People's Power is convened in order to fill the vacant posts.

The president and vice president of the republic continue to fulfill their duties until the National Assembly elects their successors.