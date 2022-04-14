UrduPoint.com

Presidential Election Runoff In South Ossetia To Be Held On April 28 - President

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Presidential Election Runoff in South Ossetia to Be Held on April 28 - President

TSKHINVAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The second round of the presidential election in South Ossetia will be held on April 28, the press service of Anatoly Bibilov, the president of the self-proclaimed republic, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The second round will take place on April 28," the press service said.

The first round of the presidential election was held in South Ossetia on Sunday. Bibilov and the leader of the Nykhas opposition party, Alan Gagloev, are expected to face off in the second round.

Related Topics

Election April Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy ..

NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy’: DG ISPR

4 minutes ago
 Engr Imran posted Chief Engineer North Local Counc ..

Engr Imran posted Chief Engineer North Local Council Board

47 seconds ago
 Govt urged to take business community on board in ..

Govt urged to take business community on board in policy making process

48 seconds ago
 Russian flagship 'remains afloat' after munitions ..

Russian flagship 'remains afloat' after munitions explosion: ministry

50 seconds ago
 20 ACs, magistrates to check commodities' price in ..

20 ACs, magistrates to check commodities' price in Ramazan

5 minutes ago
 39th academic council meeting of Gomal university ..

39th academic council meeting of Gomal university held

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.