Presidential Election Runoff in South Ossetia to Be Held on April 28 - President

TSKHINVAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The second round of the presidential election in South Ossetia will be held on April 28, the press service of Anatoly Bibilov, the president of the self-proclaimed republic, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The second round will take place on April 28," the press service said.

The first round of the presidential election was held in South Ossetia on Sunday. Bibilov and the leader of the Nykhas opposition party, Alan Gagloev, are expected to face off in the second round.