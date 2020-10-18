Presidential Election Starts in Bolivia

(@FahadShabbir)

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) Polling places for casting ballots in the presidential election have opened in Bolivia on Sunday.

"It will be an unusual voting day ” on schedule, with masks and sanitizers," the head of Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), Salvador Romero, said at the opening ceremony.

The vote is set to end an hour earlier.

For the first time, any citizen, observer or journalist will be able to take a photo of polling station statements of the votes.

The first results of the vote will be available starting at 6 p.m. local time (22:00 GMT).

According to surveys, Luis Arce Catacora, the nominee of former President Evo Morales' Movement to Socialism (MAS) party, is far ahead of his main rival, centrist ex-President Carlos Mesa, and three other candidates.