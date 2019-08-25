UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Presidential Election To Take Place In Abkhazia On Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 10:10 AM

Presidential Election to Take Place in Abkhazia on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) Over 150 polling stations will be open across the Republic of Abkhazia, a breakaway region of Georgia, on Sunday for its citizens to cast their ballots in a presidential election.

There are nine candidates for the office, including current Abkhaz President Raul Khadzhimba, Astamur Tarba, the former head of the republic's Security Service, and defense minister's adviser Oleg Arshba.

The candidate who gets more than a half of the vote, with a voter turnout above 50 percent, will become next president.

Both president and vice president will be elected tomorrow.

The election will be monitored by observers from both chambers of the Russian parliament, as well as the Committee for External Relations of Russia's St.

Petersburg.

While being a part of Georgia, Abkhazia suffered from ethnic tensions between Abkhaz and Georgian populations, resulting in the 1992-1993 war. The conflict ended with Abkhazia being a de facto independent country. In August 2008, Abkhazia and Russia fend off an attack by the Georgian military leading to the official founding of self-governing Abkhaz nation. It still remains unrecognized by the majority of world's nations, with the exception of Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru and Syria.

Related Topics

Election Attack World Syria Russia Parliament Vote St. Petersburg Georgia Nauru Venezuela August Sunday From

Recent Stories

EU announces record €550 mn contribution to save ..

10 hours ago

Russia's Soyuz-14 to Make 2nd Attempt to Dock at I ..

10 hours ago

Custom Collectorate seizes Indian goods, vehicles ..

10 hours ago

Election Commission of Pakistan members appointed ..

10 hours ago

Valverde wants more from Griezmann as Messi doubtf ..

10 hours ago

Qasim hails Sindh Cabinet for approval of Special ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.