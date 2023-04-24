UrduPoint.com

Presidential Elections In Russia In 2024 Will Be Held, Preparations To Be Made - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Presidential elections in Russia in 2024 will take place, preparations will be carried out, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Any election is extremely important, especially the elections of the head of state.

When addressing the Federal Assembly with his annual address, the President expressed his attitude regarding the upcoming elections ” both municipal and presidential. Therefore, the elections will take place, and preparations will be made for them," Peskov said.

