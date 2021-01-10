Presidential Frontrunner Japarov Vows to Lead Kyrgyzstan Out of Crisis Within 2-3 Years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Kyrgyz presidential election frontrunner Sadyr Japarov has promised to pull the country out of the crisis during the next two to three years.

Earlier in the day, the country's Central Election Committee announced that Japarov gained 79 percent of the vote after 92 percent of the ballots have been processed, winning the first round of the presidential election.

"The republic is in a difficult state. But we will bring it out of the crisis within the next two to three years," Japarov told a Sunday press conference.

Japarov noted that he would not permit political prosecution, but "would not shelter those who violated the law.

"

"I hold no grudges on my opponents and those, who tried to stop the will of the people in every way. We should together make Kyrgyzstan great and prosperous," the candidate said.

On Sunday, Kyrgyzstan held an early presidential election and a referendum on the form of government after the October post-election unrest toppled the previous leader, Sooronbay Jeenbekov. Over 81 percent of voters have voted in favor of a presidential system of government, according to preliminary results.