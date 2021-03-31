UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Presidential Guards In Niger Repel 'Attempted Coup' In Niamey - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 02:56 PM

Presidential Guards in Niger Repel 'Attempted Coup' in Niamey - Reports

Presidential guards in Niger's capital Niamey repelled 'the attempted coup' on Tuesday night just days before president-elect Mohamed Bazoum is scheduled to be sworn-in, AFP reported, adding that heavy gunfire near the presidency lasted for about 15-20 minutes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Presidential guards in Niger's capital Niamey repelled 'the attempted coup' on Tuesday night just days before president-elect Mohamed Bazoum is scheduled to be sworn-in, AFP reported, adding that heavy gunfire near the presidency lasted for about 15-20 minutes.

One Niamey resident told AFP that shots 'from heavy and light weapons' were heard at around 03:00 am on Wednesday morning.

Bazoum's inauguration is scheduled for Friday and tensions are running high in Niamey in the lead-up to the swearing-in ceremony. Earlier in March, Bazoum's victory in the February election was confirmed by the constitutional court but his main rival Mahamane Ousmane has called for peaceful protests across the country. At the same time, a planned opposition march on Wednesday was not allowed to take place by the authorities.

Related Topics

Election Niamey Same Niger February March From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Appreciation certificates for COVID-19 testing tea ..

9 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Attacks in Cabo D ..

9 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat sings in melodious voice

10 minutes ago

Paris Mayor Calls for School Closures as Patient N ..

2 minutes ago

Spain Expects to Introduce Vaccination Certificate ..

2 minutes ago

5.5-magnitude quake hits northern Mongolia

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.