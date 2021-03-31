Presidential Guards in Niger Repel 'Attempted Coup' in Niamey - Reports

Presidential guards in Niger's capital Niamey repelled 'the attempted coup' on Tuesday night just days before president-elect Mohamed Bazoum is scheduled to be sworn-in, AFP reported, adding that heavy gunfire near the presidency lasted for about 15-20 minutes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Presidential guards in Niger's capital Niamey repelled 'the attempted coup' on Tuesday night just days before president-elect Mohamed Bazoum is scheduled to be sworn-in, AFP reported, adding that heavy gunfire near the presidency lasted for about 15-20 minutes.

One Niamey resident told AFP that shots 'from heavy and light weapons' were heard at around 03:00 am on Wednesday morning.

Bazoum's inauguration is scheduled for Friday and tensions are running high in Niamey in the lead-up to the swearing-in ceremony. Earlier in March, Bazoum's victory in the February election was confirmed by the constitutional court but his main rival Mahamane Ousmane has called for peaceful protests across the country. At the same time, a planned opposition march on Wednesday was not allowed to take place by the authorities.