Presidential Hopeful Sanders Cancels Ohio Rally Due to Coronavirus Outbreak - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders canceled his rally, expected to crown another round of Primary elections on Tuesday, out of concern for human health amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, his campaign Communications Director Mike Casca said in a statement.

"Out of concern for public health and safety, we are cancelling tonight's rally in Cleveland," Casca said. "We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak.

"

Casca added that all future Sanders' campaign events would be evaluated on a case by case basis.

On Tuesday, Democratic voters in the states of Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Idaho and Washington are voting in the primary elections for selection a presidential candidate and redistributing 356 delegates from these states.

Candidates need 1,991 delegates to win the presidential nomination from their party. Sanders trails behind former US Vice President Joe Biden by 91 delegates.