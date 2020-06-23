UrduPoint.com
Presidential Hopeful Tsepkalo Says Belarus Needs Presidential-Parliamentary System

Belarusian presidential contender Valery Tsepkalo expressed the belief, in an interview with Sputnik, that the country should move toward the presidential-parliamentary system, also noting it would make sense to consider constitutionally limiting the number of presidential terms a person can serve, and to narrow down presidential powers

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Belarusian presidential contender Valery Tsepkalo expressed the belief, in an interview with Sputnik, that the country should move toward the presidential-parliamentary system, also noting it would make sense to consider constitutionally limiting the number of presidential terms a person can serve, and to narrow down presidential powers.

"There is no doubt we should move toward the presidential-parliamentary system and then as the political party system and civic institutions develop, and if there is a real demand in the society toward the parliamentary-presidential system, where the president would rather be a symbol of the state, and a firm moral beacon, some kind of a national umpire," Tsepkalo said.

Commenting on the possible amendments to the Belarusian constitution, the politician, who used to serve as the country's ambassador to the United States, said the number of presidential terms should be limited to two.

Tsepkalo also called for abstaining from adopting lustration laws, stressing that officials should have their powers extended and be accountable to the Belarusian people for the decisions made.

"The government should become an institution appointed by the people and maintained by the people so that it provides services," Tsepkalo said.

The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for August 9. Seven people continue running for presidency after collecting signatures in their support and passing them to electoral authorities.

