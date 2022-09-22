Presidential Nominations in Kazakhstan to Start on Friday - Election Committee

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The period for nominating candidates in Kazakhstan's snap presidential election will be from September 23 to October 11, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Konstantin Petrov said on Thursday.

"Nominations of presidential candidates will open on September 23, on the day following the calling of election, and close on October 11, 6:00 p.m. (Astana time, 12:00 GMT)," Petrov told a committee meeting.

The election campaigns will be held from October 21 to November 18, with November 19 designated as the day of election silence.

The voting is scheduled for November 20. The commission will then have seven days to tabulate ballots, publish the results and register the president-elect.

On Wednesday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued a decree to schedule an early presidential election. Under Kazakh law, this must take place within two months after the decree is issued.